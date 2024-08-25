LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball has completed its non-conference schedule with the bracket release for the Battle 4 Atlantis and the addition of its final exhibition game.





Louisville opens the Battle 4 Atlantis with Indiana at noon on Wednesday, November 27. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.





UofL holds a 9-12 record against the Hoosiers with a 3-4 record in neutral site games, including a contest last season in the Empire Classic. Louisville is 73-69 overall against current Big 10 membership.





The Cardinals will either play West Virginia or Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. The game will be at noon on ESPN or at 2:30 ET on ESPN2.





Louisville holds a 4-2 record on-site in the Battle 4 Atlantis, falling in the championship game in both trips it has made to Paradise Island. The Cardinals are 36-28 overall against the field that also includes Oklahoma, Providence, Davidson and Arizona.





To complete their non-conference schedule, the Cardinals have added a local opponent in Spalding on Monday, October 28 for their second exhibition game. Those two exhibition games lead up to UofL’s season opener against Morehead State on November 4.







