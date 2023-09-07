After a nice comeback win last Saturday against Georgia Tech, the Cardinals hosted Murray State for their first home game of the 2023 season. They were looking to start off strong from the beginning, because they had to climb out of a hole in the opening game, and that’s exactly what they did. Louisville had a few mishaps with penalties, but outside of that, they routed the Racers from start to finish. A truly dominating performance from the Cardinals as they held Murray State to zero points on the day. Jeff Brohm has to be pleased with the way this season has started for his club, and they’ll need to carry that momentum for another road test against the Indiana Hoosiers next Saturday

First Half Analysis:

Murray State opened the game up with the ball and after Louisville forced a punt, they never looked back once. The Cardinals scored on their first drive after a couple nice throws from Jack Plummer to get his squad in the red zone. Jamari Thrash finished the drive off with a 12-yard touchdown run on a well designed play. Thrash is looking like an elite playmaker in these first two outings for Louisville, as he’s found the end zone four times already. His route running is so crisp that he has separation when he’s making a catch, on top of being elusive enough to make defenders miss at a high level. The sample size is small, but so far he looks like an NFL receiver. Kevin Coleman is also looking the part, making plays all over the field with his speed and ability to get past safeties. He made a ridiculous one-hand catch on the first drive and Louisville took their play to another level after that. It’s safe to say that the duo of Coleman and Thrash is going to cause havoc for defenders all season. It would be no surprise for us if they both made all conference teams at the end of the season. Louisville scored four touchdowns in the first half to go into halftime up 28-0 on the Racers. The defense stepped up majorly in the second half of last weekend’s game, and they followed that up with a shutout at home. If the offense and defense can compliment each other this well, Louisville will be one of the best teams in the entire ACC.

Second Half Analysis: