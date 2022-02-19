Louisville defeats Clemson 70-61

Louisville defeated Clemson Saturday afternoon by a final score of 70-61. Noah Locke poured in 18 points on 3-8 shooting from deep off the bench to help the Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) overcome a seven game losing streak. Malik Williams (12 points) and El Ellis (11 points) followed behind in the scoring column.

The Cardinals travel to the Dean Smith Center to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8, 10-5 ACC) Monday night with a 7:00 pm tip-off. Louisville’s previous outing against the Tar Heels ended in a 90-83 overtime loss earlier this month.

The Cards have four regular season games left before getting ready for the ACC Tournament, which will be conducted March 8-March 12 in Brooklyn, New York. Louisville’s seeding is still undetermined.