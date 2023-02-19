Louisville beats Clemson by a final score of 83-73. The Cardinals, who improve to 4-23 overall and 2-14 in conference, were led by guard El Ellis with 28 points on 9-15 overall and 3-6 from beyond the arc.



JJ Traynor followed behind with a career high of 15 points on 2-4 from three-point range, to go with 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. UofL produced a 44 point second half to defeat the Tigers, who fall to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in conference play.

During halftime, members of the 2012-2013 team were honored. Players of note in attendance: Mike Baffour, Logan Baumann, Jordan Bond, Wayne Blackshear, Luke Hancock, Montrezl Harrell, Tim Henderson, Mike Marra, Zach Price, Stephan Van Treese, and Peyton Siva.



Fans were greeted with a virtual video message by Russ Smith, who is currently playing professionally in Italy.

The Cardinals match up against the Duke Blue Devils tomorrow night at 7 pm on ESPN.