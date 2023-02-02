Louisville has defeated Georgia Tech at the KFC Yum Center by a final score of 68-58.



The Cardinals, who had lost their previous 10 games, come away with the win led by Jaelyn Withers’ double double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, with 4-6 threes.



The Cardinals shot 45.7% from the field with a 36.8 percent clip from beyond the three point line.

This win moves the Cardinals to 3-19 overall on the season, with this being their first win in conference play.



Next up is Florida State, this Saturday at 2:00 pm EST.



(Photo via UofL Athletics)

