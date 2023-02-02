News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-02 20:09:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Louisville defeats Georgia Tech

Joseph Lewis • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@ j_lewis1435
20 years old, sophomore, SPAD major at University of Louisville

Louisville has defeated Georgia Tech at the KFC Yum Center by a final score of 68-58.

The Cardinals, who had lost their previous 10 games, come away with the win led by Jaelyn Withers’ double double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, with 4-6 threes.

The Cardinals shot 45.7% from the field with a 36.8 percent clip from beyond the three point line.

This win moves the Cardinals to 3-19 overall on the season, with this being their first win in conference play.

Next up is Florida State, this Saturday at 2:00 pm EST.

(Photo via UofL Athletics)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}