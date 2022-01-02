Louisville downs Georgia Tech, moves to 3-0 in conference
Behind the strong play of captains Malik Williams and Jarrod West, Louisville held off a late Georgia Tech rally to get an important ACC road win.
How good has Malik Williams been over the last month? Really good. All-conference good. And he's done it on both ends of the floor.
Tonight, Williams scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds, notching another double-double.
Williams paved the way for Louisville to dominate inside as the Cardinals held the advantage in the paint, outscoring Georgia Tech 36-22.
Louisville also got solid contributions from Matt Cross and Dre Davis, as each poured in 13 points.
Cross made winning plays down the stretch, including a steal in the final seconds that sealed the win.
Dre Davis scored all of his 13 points in the second half, and showed a nice mid-range game with his back to the basket.
Jarrod West was phenomenal on the defensive end, and drew the assignment of guarding Tech star Michael Devoe.
There is certainly plenty to complain about in the Wake & Georgia Tech wins, but Louisville is now 3-0 in the ACC, and can get on a serious roll with the upcoming schedule.
They had to have these last two wins, and the Cards got them.