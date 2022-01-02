Louisville downs Georgia Tech, moves to 3-0 in conference

Behind the strong play of captains Malik Williams and Jarrod West, Louisville held off a late Georgia Tech rally to get an important ACC road win.

How good has Malik Williams been over the last month? Really good. All-conference good. And he's done it on both ends of the floor.

Tonight, Williams scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds, notching another double-double.



Williams paved the way for Louisville to dominate inside as the Cardinals held the advantage in the paint, outscoring Georgia Tech 36-22.

Louisville also got solid contributions from Matt Cross and Dre Davis, as each poured in 13 points.

Cross made winning plays down the stretch, including a steal in the final seconds that sealed the win.

Dre Davis scored all of his 13 points in the second half, and showed a nice mid-range game with his back to the basket.

Jarrod West was phenomenal on the defensive end, and drew the assignment of guarding Tech star Michael Devoe.

