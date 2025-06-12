Louisville Draws Arkansas in ACC/SEC Challenge

CHARLOTTE – University of Louisville men’s basketball is slated to play at Arkansas on Wednesday, December 3, as part of the 2025 ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, ESPN and the two leagues announced Thursday.

Games will be featured across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. Times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

The Cardinals and Razorbacks are tied 4-4 in their all-time series with six of the eight meetings coming on a neutral court. UofL has only played at Arkansas once, defeating the Razorbacks 91-88 in overtime on Dec. 21, 1996.

Louisville is 93-86 against current SEC membership. Arkansas becomes the third SEC team the Cardinals will face in the non-conference as they’re also due to play Kentucky on Nov. 11 and at Tennessee on Dec. 16.



