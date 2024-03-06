You guessed it, the same thing stated above happened in yesterday’s game, same old story but different day for Kenny Payne and his team. Who played a much better game the first time around when they played the Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, but you can see that it didn’t translate to this game.

It feels like there’s a script for Louisville in essentially every game for this entire season. Go down by double digits due to lack of defense on the perimeter which leads to wide open three pointers, combine that with careless turnovers and minimal effort after those turnovers and you find yourself down by double digits in the first ten minutes of action. Then, come out in the second half and either make the game somewhat closer than it was and lose in the end, or their opponent turns it back on and increases the lead even further to secure that inevitable double digit loss. This has been their theme all season and it’s been a pain to watch, pun intended.

Louisville has an abysmal record of 12-50 in nearly two full seasons under Payne and it’s felt even worse. Losing 50 times in a span of two seasons isn’t an easy thing to do by any means, especially at this level, yet here we are. With only 2 games left in the season, that loss number could very well easily go up to 52 since Payne took over barring any miracles from Louisville. Imagine telling Louisville fans ten years ago that this was their fate in the next decade, they wouldn’t be able to bear it.

At this point, no one is surprised about this losing streak that the Cardinal’s have been on, as losing has become second nature almost in Kenny Payne’s coaching tenure.

Louisville allowed the Hokies to open up the game with a 17-4 lead due to their defense giving up open threes as usual. When a team continues to make the same mistakes over and over again, it’s because the players aren’t being held accountable for those mistakes. That’s also a sign a poorly coached team, because anything with vision can see how much of an issue Louisville’s defense has been all year but they haven’t worked on it once, which is still hard to wrap my head around, but it certainly doesn’t surprise me.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield got the Cardinals going on the offensive end and they needed him to badly. He got a paint touch for three possessions in a row and Louisville scored on all three of those possessions to start a 7-0 run. When he gets multiple touches in the paint, good things typically happen. Of course, they didn’t stick with what was effective for them before and they still continued to let Virginia Tech burn them from behind the three-point line. Louisville got the lead to six and then it quickly went up to 15 just like that. The Hokies weren’t doing anything special on offense, they were just capitalizing on really bad and undisciplined defense from Louisville. The lead got all the way up to 22 points with about four minutes to go in the first half before Louisville cut it to 18 at the half.

It’s no question that Louisville plays with a much higher sense of urgency in the second half for whatever reason, but they do. They looked more energized and engaged in the ball game, almost as if they look up and realize how much they’re losing by and they want to make it closer. That’s honestly what it looks like each game. The Cardinals made a couple of threes that cut the deficit down to ten points with over 11 minutes left in the game, so plenty of time to make it closer if they can get some stops. The very next play after, they over help on a drive to the rim and give up a wide open three pointer in the corner, then they come down and give up a free layup the following play after. It’s hard to watch when it’s the same thing over and over but that’s where Louisville basketball is at this point.

The Cardinals weren’t able to make another run to make the game closer and Virginia Tech continued to get gifted easy looks at the rim. Ten point lead increased right back up to 16 and that’s all she wrote.

On the bright side, the end of this season is near and the attention has shifted to Louisville’s off season and likely coaching search that will play a major factor into whether Louisville is ever going to be back to where they were again or not. It’s that time of year where rumors and rumblings about other coaches are circling around and if Louisville fans are looking forward to anything, it’s that. Some names to look out for that have been mentioned are Baylor’s Scott Drew, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, FAU’s Dusty May, and a “long shot” name being Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan, who won two national championships at Florida, but it’s all just speculation at the moment. Do not let Louisville’s record fool you, it’s still one of the best coaching jobs in the country and they’re one coach away from returning to glory, but only time will tell.

Louisville’s last game of the regular season will be against Boston College this Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center at 5:30 P.M. (ET).



