The Louisville men’s basketball team were defeated by the Syracuse Orange Saturday night at the KFC Yum! Center by a final score of 82-76. The Cards, who had a late surge in the game before coming up short, drop their fifth consecutive game in a row as the regular season starts to come to a close.

UofL had several players produce double-digit scoring outings (Mike James 18, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield 17, Kaleb Glenn 15, and Tre White 12). The Cards had 34 rebounds total and 15 assists on their way to shooting percentages of just 43.8 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from three-point range. Huntley-Hatfield led the team in rebounds with 11 (two offensive) while Skyy Clark led the team in assists with 5.

With this loss, Louisville falls to 8-21 on the season and 3-15 in league play. The Cardinals have two regular season games remaining (Virginia Tech on March 5 at 7 pm, and Boston College on Saturday, March 9 at 5:30 pm) before beginning ACC Tournament game play. With this loss, the Cards locked up 15th place in the ACC tourney. They are scheduled to play the 10th seed at 4:30 pm on March 12.

Stay patient. The season is almost over.