Louisville drops game two of NCAA Tournament

Louisville advanced to the winner's bracket after winning their opener against Southeast Missouri State.

Like Louisville, Michigan won their opener as the Wolverines took down Oregon.

Both squads came into this contest at 1-0 in the regional, and it was Michigan who improved to 2-0, beating Louisville 7-3.

Louisville tossed the ball to their ace, and the Michigan offense got the best of Jared Poland.

Jared Poland got through the first two innings of his start unscathed, but things began to unravel as Michigan plated three runs in the third inning.

Poland's day would be done with two outs in the fourth inning as the Wolverines scored two more runs.

The Louisville offense never got into a rhythm, as Cardinal batters went 4-of-19 with runners on base, stranding 12 base runners.



Next up for Louisville is an elimination game against Oregon.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

