Louisville Drops Regional Game to Illinois State
Louisville baseball saved its staff ace Reid Detmers for game two of its regional only to see the team's hitting woes continue in a 4-2 loss to Illinois State. Matt Walker, who had not gone longer than seven innings in any game this season, stifled the entire Louisville lineup in what was easily his best performance of the year on the biggest stage for the Redbirds this year. Walker pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing just 6 hits.
This marked the first time Louisville has ever lost the 1-0 Regional game under coach Dan McDonnell. It also snapped a seventeen game home regional winning streak.
The poor hitting performance for Louisville wasted what was another stellar, if unlucky, performance from Reid Detmers. Detmers pitched eight innings himself, allowing just 3 hits. But two of the 3 batters who walked were subsequently driven in. In the sixth inning, the inability to complete an inning-ending double play allowed the tying run to score. The Redbirds then bloop-doubled down the left field line and two more runs scored. It was the only run support Walker would need.
Louisville must now win three games in 2 days in order to advance to the Super Regional round. The Cardinals will face Indiana tomorrow at noon in an elimination game. The Hoosiers eliminated Illinois-Chicago today with a 9-5 win in the loser's bracket. Should the Cardinals win, they would have to beat 2-0 Illinois State twice. Once Sunday evening at 6:00 pm and again on Monday.