Louisville baseball saved its staff ace Reid Detmers for game two of its regional only to see the team's hitting woes continue in a 4-2 loss to Illinois State. Matt Walker, who had not gone longer than seven innings in any game this season, stifled the entire Louisville lineup in what was easily his best performance of the year on the biggest stage for the Redbirds this year. Walker pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing just 6 hits.

This marked the first time Louisville has ever lost the 1-0 Regional game under coach Dan McDonnell. It also snapped a seventeen game home regional winning streak.

The poor hitting performance for Louisville wasted what was another stellar, if unlucky, performance from Reid Detmers. Detmers pitched eight innings himself, allowing just 3 hits. But two of the 3 batters who walked were subsequently driven in. In the sixth inning, the inability to complete an inning-ending double play allowed the tying run to score. The Redbirds then bloop-doubled down the left field line and two more runs scored. It was the only run support Walker would need.

