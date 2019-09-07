I can't, wouldn't, and won't begrudge anyone for walking out of Monday night's game with a healthy dose of optimism. After the disaster that was the 2018 season, to see Louisville do things like answer an opening touchdown drive from Notre Dame with a touchdown drive of its own, to hold Notre Dame to 2 of 9 on 3rd down until the game was out of reach in the 4th quarter, to see the offensive line move and protect a very good Notre Dame defensive line, and to more than anything see them be invested emotionally and take the field with a well-formed gameplan, the optimism is warranted. Now what? The question will be how Louisville can handle a short week and a short week against an opponent with far more intrinsic motivation to win that Louisville might be able to muster on its own. It's almost always this way when the in-state FCS team comes in with a chip on its shoulder. Oddsmakers who do offer a line on this one seem to have settled around the Louisville minus -20 or so mark. So, the Cardinals are expected to carry over the effort from Monday night against a lesser opponent en route to a far better result.

When Eastern Kentucky Has the Ball

Eastern Kentucky presents a nice challenge for Louisville. The Cardinals' defense didn't stand up particularly well to Notre Dame when the Irish were determined to run the ball on early downs and when they challenged the edges. Eastern Kentucky will do that and do it until you prove you can stop it. The Colonels rushed for 333 yards against Valparaiso. Daryl McClesky, Jr. ran wild, scoring on a 64-yard touchdown on the game's opening possession. Backfield mate Alonzo Booth rushed for 128 yards on just 7 carries.

Eastern Kentucky wasn't forced to show it, but the Colonels have a viable passing attack as well. Quarterback Conor Blount transferred in after starting six games for Oregon State last year. Against an overmatched Valpo team, EKU was content to pound the ball on the ground but in limited attempts, Blount still completed 60% of his throws. Expect Louisville to force the Colonels deeper into the passing playbook, but don't expect EKU to be afraid to go there, either.

When Louisville Has the Ball

Two encouraging truths emerged from the Louisville opener against Notre Dame. First, Louisville's offensive line and running back tandem of Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall present a viable threat, even against an elite defensive line like Notre Dame's. Hawkins and Hall rushed for a whopping 190 yards on 31 carries. Second, Jawon Pass himself is a far better rushing threat than anyone previously realized. Pass scored both of Louisville's touchdowns last week on designed quarterback runs. While considered the purview of Malik Cunningham, Pass giving a viable run threat from the quarterback adds another dimension to the Louisville offense.

The challenge for Louisville now will be making the offense a well-rounded whole by showing it has a passing element capable of punishing teams that increasingly focus on slowing down the rushing attack. Against Notre Dame, Louisville was only able to complete one throw to star receivers, Seth Dawkins and Dez Fitzpatrick. That number must increase to have a chance against other quality opponents on the schedule. The question for Louisville is twofold: How much do you emphasize the passing game against a Colonels team that is significantly undersized upfront and then how long to stick with Pass if he shows the same inaccuracy throwing the ball against a lesser defense. If Cunningham were healthy, I'd expect the leash to be short. But with Evan Conley the only backup, expect Louisville to work the running game patiently and efficiently while letting Pass take his play-action shots.

Prediction: Louisville 40 Eastern Kentucky 17