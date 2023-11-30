Bellarmine gave Louisville another good effort on the road, but this year’s team is more improved and they’ve shown they can play well for some stretches. However, this Louisville team still hasn’t found that consistency that everyone’s looking for. They’re still learning how to play a complete game for 40 minutes straight, but they’ve found ways to overcome deficits and win games while facing adversity.

Although Skyy Clark wasn’t one of those returning players, he was the one who lead the way for the Cardinals tonight. Clark scored 21 points on 54% shooting from the field and he added three assists. He’s looking more and more comfortable as the season progresses and his three point percentage has been higher.

The Cardinals were down by eight points to the Aggies with just over one minute remaining, but found a way to rally and tie the game up at 73 a piece and they finished the job an overtime. Tonight, they hosted Bellarmine, a team who came into the Yum! Center a year ago and beat Louisville in Kenny Payne’s first official contest. This was one that returning players circled on their calendar, as they remember the loss from a season ago.

The Cardinals have gotten off to slow starts in most of their games this season, particularly at home. Louisville hasn’t been a good first half team and this is something that has to improve for them fast. First, it starts with their personnel. Kenny Payne hasn’t found his most productive lineup yet to start the year, but he’s had a good amount of success when Ty-Laur Johnson and Skyy Clark are in the backcourt, as they can create shots for themselves and others.

Johnson has played well off the bench in every game with his great court vision and ability to penetrate the paint. He only played three minutes in the first half tonight and he’s been a key contributor for this team in their first six games, that just cannot happen. The Cardinals have played down to the competition in all seven of their matchups. Even when they get ahead, their opponents keep finding ways to crawl their way back into the game, because Louisville hasn’t played consistent basketball.

Louisville’s offense has been up and down for the most part. They finished with 22 points in the first half today, which was five less than Bellarmine’s 27 and Kenny Payne had to make some adjustments at halftime. This team has to get off to much faster starts on the offensive end, especially at home in your own gym. The offense, however has picked up at some point in time in every game, but good teams can produce quality offense for a majority of the game and that’s what this team should be striving for.

The Cardinals defense, on the other hand, has been the main reason why their opponents have been close in each of these seven games so far. Kenny Payne’s squad has had a lot of trouble on the defensive end when it comes to staying disciplined and fouling when they don’t have to. This team gives up a lot of easy baskets and they must increase their effort and awareness at that end as stated several times before. Louisville is currently lacking a true rim protector right now with freshman Dennis Evans struggling to stay on the floor due to his limited mobility at his size, he played just five minutes in tonight’s game.

The one thing that has changed from this year compared to last year is the ability to comeback from a deficit, usually at halftime. It always good to show resiliency and play better from behind, but it shouldn’t be the case every game for a team. Louisville must learn how to play with a lead and how to sustain one against good ball teams, because that’s a weakness for them as of now. The Cardinals quickly erased the five point deficit at halftime and took all the momentum from the Knights as their offense finally came to life when Kenny Payne put his Johnson and Clark on the floor together. From 22 points in the first half to 51 points in the second, Louisville found success generating offense.

The Cardinals were playing so well with about ten minutes remaining in the game that they found themselves up by 12 points. Every time Ty-Laur Johnson is in the game for an extended period of time, the Cardinals put up points in bunches, which probably means the kid should be playing a lot more. Their problem is the woes on the defensive end that are glaring. Louisville should’ve cruised to a victory after they went up by double digits and never looked back, but they allowed Bellarmine to hand around in the game by letting them shoot good looks from behind the three point line and shoot multiple free throws. It was a collective effort from Louisville and they were able to outscore Bellarmine 51-41 in the second half after being down at the half.

As the season progresses, the Cardinals will have to play better on that side of the ball, or they’re going to have a hard time competing in the ACC. They’ve shown they can fight their way back into games and compete with top 25 teams like Texas, but not a game where they’ve played great on either side of the ball. The potential is there, but they also have to tap into it and it’s not easy. Seeing this team hit their ceiling at some point of the season would be intriguing to say the least, but Kenny Payne has already tied his win total from last year, so progress has been somewhat made, but they need to try to take it up another level, because they have the personnel to do so.

Louisville will be back in action on the road this Sunday in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech at 3:00 P.M. (ET).