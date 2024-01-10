Before tonight, Kenny Payne was winless in every single game outside of the KFC Yum! Center, so a milestone was indeed reached after this win. This team has the talent to compete in the ACC, there's no doubt about it as they showed tonight. Kenny Payne must use this to build some type of momentum for a program that has seen it all over the past two seasons.

Mike James led the way for the Cardinals tonight, finishing with 26 points and hitting 5/6 of his three point attempts. James has had back-to-back games with five made three's and it helps the offense tremendously when he knocks down his open looks. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has improved mightily since joining this program, as he finished with 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to compliment James' nice outing. He's become one of the more consistent players for Kenny Payne and he'll have to continue having an impact in the paint, because it's creating more open looks for his teammates.

Not to bring up the painful past, but a 4-28 Louisville team went toe to toe with Miami in Coral Gables last season, and they did it again, only this time they came out with the victory. Louisville essentially was given zero chance to win this game, especially with Miami being one of the better teams in the conference. They were able to block out all the outside noise and stay focused on the task at hand, so hat's off to them. It was evident from the jump that Miami was going to rely heavily on their offense and three-point shooting to win this game, because their defense was almost non-existent in this game. The only thing Louisville had to do now, was take care of the basketball and make the Hurricanes pay for giving up open looks.

Mike James was the one that got the party started with a quick 16 points in the the first eight minutes of action, hitting all six of his field goal attempts. Hitting every shot consistently is always unlikely, but the Cardinals have to make it a routine to make teams pay when they give them open looks. James opened it up, and the rest of the team followed it up as they should. Louisville has been one of the worst teams in Division I when it comes to making three's, but tonight they shot a stellar 44% from downtown, which played a major role in tonight's outcome. If your team can't knock down three's in 2024, it's gonna be difficult to outscore teams that shoot them at a high clip. On average, they shoot 29.9% from three, so a 15% increase always helps. Miami tried to pull away, but Louisville had an answer for them every time they went on a run, showing their resiliency in a tough environment. The defense in the first half still was pretty lackluster, which is why even after scoring 37 points, the Cardinals still found themselves down by four. The main focus on that end needs to be limiting three point shots, because the Hurricanes had multiple quality looks that they'd take any day on their home court.

The second half looked a lot more promising for the Cardinals, who were still shooting a high percentage from the field, they just had to force some stops on defense to take control of the game. It was a battle of trading shots as the half progressed and Louisville was able to tie the game early on at 43, but they had a few bad possessions in a row that allowed Miami to go on an 8-0 run to steal the momentum right back from them. Normally, this team would dig themselves a hole that they couldn't get out of, but tonight they showed fight for the entire game and they didn't let the Hurricanes run away with this one. Everyone from one through five made winning plays down the stretch with more engagement on defense and continuous aggression on offense that slowly cut the deficit down to three points. Louisville finally started taking away the three-point shot from Miami and they struggled to score down the stretch as a result. The inside-out style offense that Louisville ran with proved to be effective in this outing, because they had no answer for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who was feasting down low, and he made them pay when they sent a double team. Curtis Williams knocked down two huge three's that tied the game back up at 57 and Louisville was able to stay ahead for the rest of the game after Huntley-Hatfield gave them the lead when he hit two free throws. Miami went on to miss their last seven field goals with under four minutes to go and Louisville capitalized at the free throw line to ice the game, hitting 7/8 attempts down the stretch.

What a win for Kenny Payne and his squad that was in dire need of a win with this magnitude. It's a great day in the city of Louisville, now it's time to see if this team can build off this performance for the first time this season. It wasn't looking good before tonight, but Kenny Payne is three wins under .500 at 6-9 and if his guys can replicate what they showed tonight, everyone watching might just see the improvement that they were looking for at the start of the season.

Louisville will be back in action against N.C. State this Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center at Noon (ET), another quality conference opponent that they'll have to bring their best effort for.