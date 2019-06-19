It took close to 24 hours longer than expected, but, after a rain delay that pushed the second half of the game to Wednesday, Louisville won its 0-1 game against Auburn to advance in the College World Series in Omaha. With the loss, Auburn's Cinderella season comes to an end and sends Louisville on to another elimination game against the loser of today's Mississippi State-Vanderbilt game in the winner's side of the bracket.

The Cardinals found a way to advance despite not only the large interruption with the rain delay but being on the short end of a number of factors that have typically hurt them in Omaha. Louisville was outhit by Auburn 13-7, didn't get a dominating performance from Michael McAvene in his first action since being suspended for his ejection in the team's regional win over Indiana, and failed to take advantage of having runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs. Instead, an unlucky pop-up bunt for an out and the runner on 2nd base being picked off cut the potential rally short. In the end, Auburn was unable to make up the deficit.