Louisville expected to lose two more transfers this offseason.
Running back Trey Smith and linebacker Kam Jones have entered the transfer portal. Both are expected to leave the Louisville football program this offseason. Trey Smith, the son of legendary Jackso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news