Louisville explodes for 15 runs in ACC Tourney opener
Coming off of back-to-back series sweeps, the Louisville baseball team desperately needed a win to stay in the hunt to make the postseason.
During the most recent series against Miami, the Cards only scored three runs over the course of the three games.
That wasn't the case today as the Louisville offense showed up in a big way, plating 15 runs on 18 hits.
The 7-seeded Cardinals knocked off 11-seeded Clemson, 15-10, in a game that saw 11 home runs.
Louisville was led by Alex Binelas, who went 4-for-5, with three of his hits going over the fence.
Henry Davis and Ben Metzinger chipped in with a pair of home runs each, respectively.
Louisville's seven homers set an ACC Championship record.
Louisville trailed early on as starting pitcher Kaleb Corbett gave up two runs in the first inning.
The Cards took the lead for good in the bottom half of the fourth inning, taking a 9-8 advantage over the Tigers.
Carter Lohman gave Louisville a much-needed lift out of the bullpen, pitching four innings, while only allowing two runs.
The left-handed reliever struck out eight batters and set up Evan Webster who got the win.
Louisville (28-21) will now face Georgia Tech on Thursday at 3 PM.
The Yellow Jackets closed the regular season at 28-21, and took two-of-three from the Cards in March.