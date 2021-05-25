Louisville explodes for 15 runs in ACC Tourney opener

Coming off of back-to-back series sweeps, the Louisville baseball team desperately needed a win to stay in the hunt to make the postseason.

During the most recent series against Miami, the Cards only scored three runs over the course of the three games.

That wasn't the case today as the Louisville offense showed up in a big way, plating 15 runs on 18 hits.

The 7-seeded Cardinals knocked off 11-seeded Clemson, 15-10, in a game that saw 11 home runs.

Louisville was led by Alex Binelas, who went 4-for-5, with three of his hits going over the fence.

Henry Davis and Ben Metzinger chipped in with a pair of home runs each, respectively.