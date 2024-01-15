Unfortunately, this team has prioritized offensive success over defensive intensity, but they haven't realized the two can coexist, and they have to coexist for your team to be any sort of formidable. This team doesn't have "lockdown" defenders per say, which is obvious, but they can be put in better situations to succeed, starting with the scouting report that we'll dive into a little bit as well. These kids are playing much harder as now and you can tell they are hungry for wins after getting a little taste of it against Miami. There's still a plethora of things that need to be corrected for this team, yet they can compete with a top five team in the ACC, even with a multitude of self-inflicted wounds.

Coming off what was probably the best win in Kenny Payne's short coaching tenure at Miami, it would've been a real shame if they came back home at put up a stinker against a solid NC State Wolfpack team, who Louisville has more talented players than. It surely began to trend in that direction, but then we saw the team that shot well from behind the three-point arc last game, the team that showed their ability to cut into a deficit when the offense is clicking for just a few spurts. The players play erratic sometimes, however the potential on this team is there and it sounds crazy at 6-10, but if Kenny Payne and his staff find a way to maximize these strengths and play much better defense, this team will win games.

Everyone loves a great fight don't we? This game looked like it could get out of reach for the Cardinals in the first couple of minutes, but they slowly clawed their way back into making this a very, very interesting game down the stretch that was ultimately ended due to Louisville's inability to defend the perimeter, but we'll dive into that in a little bit.

The Cardinals may have had a little bit of a hangover coming back from the Sunshine State, as they allowed the Wolfpack to jump on them 12-0 to open the game, which is called a skunk at the park. Thankfully, this is the KFC Yum! Center and not the park, allowing Louisville to wake up and remember they had a basketball game to play this afternoon. Even after finally getting on the scoreboard, the first ten minutes were rough for Louisville with inexcusable defensive lapses on the perimeter, careless turnovers, and a stagnant offense that couldn't keep up with NC State.

Mike James and Curtis Williams were able to get the ball rolling for this team, who had a hard time finding their groove on offense. James began to attack the rim with aggression, as he usually does and he was able to score some easy baskets around the rim and hit some free throws. Williams came right in and hit two three-pointers that chipped into the lead a little bit, but this team still had a long way to go if they were going to make this one close. Louisville had 35 points at the half, which is solid for a team that didn't have a good offensive half. The problem was the defense giving NC State easy and wide open looks that any team in the country would take all day. Wolfpack guard DJ Horne hit four three's in the first half, all of them being wide open, in rhythm shots that every great shooter can make with no one around them. After he hits his second three, Kenny Payne has to tell his guards to close the space between them and him, because he'll live behind the arc if you let him. Horne is shooting an outstanding 43.7% from three, but just 41.7% from the field as a whole. The scouting report tells you that he's quite literally less effective at two-point field goals versus three-point field goals, yet he's still getting clean looks on the perimeter, which doesn't make any sense. These lapses and failure to make adjustments went on for the entirety of the first half, which is why Louisville was still down 44-35 at the intermission.

In the second half, the defense was a tad bit better at moments, but all in all, they were still allowing the Wolfpack to get what they wanted on the offensive end. The lead that NC State had disappeared, because Louisville had a surge on the offensive end that's promising if they continue to build on it. Curtis Williams has become a serious X-factor for this team, man he's going to be a great player one day. His defense has to get better, as does everyone elses, but his shot making ability from three can't be ignored, as he hit 4/6 of his attempts. Williams finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds, all coming off the bench and credit to the staff, because they've definitely found ways to get him good looks. Mike James, Ty-Laur Johnson, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield all had good second half performances on offense and Louisville needed every bit of it. If you haven't noticed, the theme here is offense, offense, offense, when the real problems are at the other end.

That's back-to-back games that offensively, the Cardinals did more than enough to win the game, so the offense was not the issue. Louisville shot 48% from the field and 53% from three (8/15), their best shooting performance in that aspect all season. Louisville also hit more free throws than NC State, making 19/25 at the charity stripe compared to the Wolfpack's 15/17. The difference in the game you ask? NC State hit 10/20 of their three point attempts, which was two more than Louisville ended with at eight. Those six points is exactly what the Cardinals lost by and they could've been prevented with a better game plan. Louisville took a one-point lead at 57-56 after Curtis Williams hit a big three pointer that riled up everyone in the Yum! Center, but they couldn't figure it out on defense. This game was a battle of offenses and it came down to who was going to hit more shots down the stretch. The Cardinals attempted to go zone to give NC State a different look, but in doing so you're now susceptible to the same three point shots that led to a double-digit halftime deficit, another adjustment that just doesn't make any sense. In the event that you do go zone to keep D.J. Burns out of the paint, don't help off capable three point shooters like Michael O'Connell and DJ Horne, who shouldn't have got any open looks after hitting those four three's in the first half. Louisville could've helped off of just about anyone else but those two and you can guess who the Cardinals left open.

Until they figure out these woes on defense, this team will never turn the corner we all want them to, but the good thing is that the players are playing harder and won't go down or go away easy. The talent on this team is there and you can see it, but the execution and preparation is not there right now, which is why this team is losing games that they should win. This loss wasn't a bad one, but Kenny Payne has to make adjustments much quicker and more efficiently to find away to edge out these winnable games.

Louisville will arguably have their toughest test yet on the season this Wednesday agaisnt 7th ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill at 9:00 P.M. (ET). This game will show how well Louisville can prepare for the best team in the ACC.