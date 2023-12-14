Shifting our focus back on the court, the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a loss in Chicago to a 1-7 DePaul team, who entered that game on a five game losing streak. This team played well against higher quality opponents in Texas and Indiana, so a performance like that for a team that's trying to turn the corner is inexcusable. There's a clear difference between the team who played DePaul and the team who played Texas. As they tried to put that loss behind them, Louisville hosted Arkansas State yesterday night, another team with a record below .500 (3-7), yet they still came in and beat this team by 12 points and it was nearly 20. This was a game that Louisville was favored to win by 3.5 points and they fell behind by double digits for majority of the second half.

The biggest story of yesterday, however, was the unexpected dismissal of JUCO transfer guard Koron Davis , who was yet to appear in any games this season. Davis' situation had been asked about frequently over the past couple of weeks and the only thing Coach Payne repeatedly told the public was "he's not in any trouble". The way Louisville has handled this situation with Davis hasn't been similar to anything we've seen here before in terms of transparency. Some weeks went by, still without any clear explanation on why a scholarship player hasn't seen the floor once, and then yesterday the University of Louisville issued out a statement on Davis' behalf, informing the public that he will decide to transfer from the program and that they "wish him the best". After this statement was released, Davis took to Twitter (X) and said that he never intended to transfer from Louisville, nor did he tell anyone that he wanted to do so. Finally, the University of Louisville released another statement, only this time stating that Koron Davis has been dismissed from the program, that he'll continue his basketball career at another institution, and again that they wish him nothing but the best. It's obvious that something else happened behind closed doors that Kenny Payne won't disclose, but to say this whole situation has been a mess from the beginning would be an understatement.

It's safe to say that the Louisville Cardinals basketball program is officially in panic mode just ten games into the season. Kenny Payne started this season off on a much better foot and there was some promising moments that made people believe that he was the man to turn this debacle around, but that was extremely short-lived.

It's been more of the same for this Louisville team, as they still need major work on both ends of the floor. The Cardinals didn't get off to a terrible start in this game, leading by two points at halftime, but this brand of basketball that's being played by them allows any opponent to just hang around in the game and make a run when they adjust to whatever is working for them. It's been the same story in every single game that they've lost this season. If Louisville doesn't have an effective gameplan, they get outscored from start to finish and when they do have an effective one, the opponent's coach makes an adjustment to negate it and Louisville's coaching staff has no answer.

Defensively, this team has absolutely no identity and it's hard to think it could get worse for them, but it really has. Yesterday, especially in the second half, there were nearly double-digit baskets for Arkansas State that didn't even have the slightest contest, whether it was in the paint or behind the three-point line. They allowed Red Wolves to essentially shoot warmup shots on their home floor and they were hitting those shots often in the second half. Arkansas State found most of their success inside the paint, outscoring the Cardinals 48-28 in that department, while adding five three-pointers compared to Louisville's two.

The offense has been inconsistent all season as well, struggling to find a leading scorer who can carry the weight. Skyy Clark was looking to be that guy after finding his groove against Texas, Indiana, and New Mexico State, but even he's starting to cool off. Ty-Laur Johnson is still this team's best weapon moving forward, because his pressure that he can put on defenses creates more open opportunities for his teammates. Even when Johnson sets them up for open looks, they haven't consistently made those shots, making it hard to keep pace with high scoring teams. Outside of that, this team struggles mightily to put the ball in the basket, which is simply not going to work for a team that can't stay locked in defensively. The Cardinals ended this game shooting 36% from the field and a subpar 13% (2/15) from behind the arc. Those numbers aren't going to get it done against any quality opponent, especially on your own home court. Make that two years in a row that Louisville is one of worst teams Power 5 on paper, and a year that started off much better than last year is starting to feel worse or equally as bad.

Louisville has one more game against a non Power 5 opponent in Pepperdine, and then every game after that will be a tall task for this team to overcome. Including a game against their sworn enemies, Kentucky, who's competed with the top ranked teams in the country this season. It's hard to think bad can get worse, but this schedule that the Cardinals have for the rest of the season almost ensures that. It's hard to tell what all has went wrong again this season, but Louisville fans are demanding results that this coaching staff might not be built to produce.

The Cardinals will host another game at the KFC Yum! Center against Pepperdine this Sunday at 2:00 P.M. (ET).