Louisville falls to Duke 74-65

Louisville fell to Duke on Saturday afternoon by a score of 74-65.



The Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC) were led by El Ellis with 18 points off the bench, followed by a double-double for Malik Williams who finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Dre Davis finished with 16 points on 2-3 from the three-point line.



The Blue Devils were hard to stop right out of the gate, and Louisville never could get over the hump.

The game was tied at 60, but a 12-0 run by Duke ultimately decided the outcome of this one.



Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams both finished with double-doubles of 11 points, 15 rebounds and 14 points and 11 rebounds, respectively.



Banchero and Williams were hard to handle on the glass, and were a big reason why Duke pulled down 20 offensive rebounds.



A.J. Griffin also led the way with a career day of 22 points, including 5-5 from three.



Louisville’s next game will be against North Carolina (14-6, 6-3 ACC), Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.



The Tar Heels are led by junior big man Armando Bacot, who is producing averages of 16.2 points and 12.1 rebounds.