Louisville Basketball fell 86-76 to Minnesota Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The loss ends Chris Mack's first season as Louisville's coach.

"Really a tough feeling to end your season so quickly," Mack said. "I am very proud of our group. They exceeded a lot of people's expectations."

Louisville entered the season decidedly unranked. They didn't make the NCAA Tournament last season and lost three starters including their top two players to professional contracts in the off-season.

And yet, the Cardinals had big wins over Michigan State and North Carolina, both elite seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Louisville was at one point ranked in the Top 20 in the country before a late-season stretch of schedule that included seven games against Top 15 foes.

Louisville was a 7-seed in this year's tournament, favored to beat the 10th-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers. But things happen in the NCAA Tournament. Things like the worst-shooting major team in the country hitting 11 threes.

Minnesota came into the game ranked 344th in the nation in three-point percentage. They hit 11 of 27 threes (40.7 percent) and held a 19-point lead at one point in the second half. Minnesota shot 50 percent for the game.

Louisville cut into the lead and had an open three down seven with under two minutes to go, but couldn't get any closer as Minnesota advanced to the next round.



