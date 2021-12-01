Louisville falls to Michigan State, 73-64

Chris Mack's first game back on the sideline wasn't an easy one. The Cardinals traveled north to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in the ACC - Big 10 Challenge.

You can break this game down a multitude of ways, but the difference in this one was that Michigan State made outside shots, and Louisville didn't.

Louisville was 7-of-27 from three-point range, while Michigan State was 10-of-18. That's the difference.

Even in the loss, there were things to be excited about.

Dre Davis continues to be productive and efficient. Davis scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Davis has earned a spot in the starting lineup.

Malik Williams wasn't perfect, but he's been good enough over the last several games. In this one, he scored 10 points to go with 8 rebounds.

El Ellis caught fire in the second half, scoring a game-high 22 points. He showed the ability to fill it up from the outside, and consistently created his own shot.

On the not so positive side of things, Noah Locke, Matt Cross, and Sam Williamson combined for two points, and were a combined 1-of-15 from the field. That can't happen.



Louisville has to settle on a rotation, and they need to do that sooner rather than later. With the way things are currently, guys are unable to get into a rhythm.