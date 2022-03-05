Louisville falls to Virginia in regular season finale

Louisville fell to Virginia Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale by a final score of 71-61. The Cards, who fall to 12-18 overall and 6-14 in the ACC, now look forward to the postseason.



Sydney Curry continued his strong play with 24 points, 14 rebounds (5 offensive) to go along with 3 assists. Louisville shot 40% from the field overall, with a 34.8 clip from three point range and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe.

The Cards now look forward to the ACC Tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 8 in Brooklyn, New York. Louisville is currently looking at an 11 or 12 seed in the standings for the conference tournament.



The Cardinals are currently 13th in the league rankings, ahead of NC State and Georgia Tech.