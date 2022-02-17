Louisville Fills Out Coaching Staff with the Addition of Nic Cardwell

Nic Cardwell, a former quality control assistant at Louisville, returns to the program as the tight ends coach for head coach Scott Satterfield.

Satterfield also announced that Lance Taylor will serve as the offensive coordinator and take over the wide receivers.

“I’m thrilled to have Nic Cardwell return to our program,” Satterfield said. “He brings great experience and enthusiasm to our football program. He coaches with great passion for the game and will be a great addition to the tight end room.”

Cardwell joins the Louisville staff after two seasons coaching the offensive line at Appalachian State and will begin his sixth season coaching the tight end position at the collegiate level.



In 2021, under his tutelage, App State’s offensive line was one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, with Baer Hunter and Cooper Hodges both being named All-Sun Belt first-team selections and Anderson Hardy also receiving All-Sun Belt recognition. The Mountaineers allowed an average of 1.21 sacks per game, which ranked 12th in the country and yielded just 4.2 tackles for loss per contest.



Cardwell helped the Mountaineers rank No. 7 nationally with 264.9 rushing yards per game during a 9-3 season in 2020 and in the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed during a 2021 season in which Chase Brice set the single-season program record for passing yards and the Mountaineers extended their FBS-leading streak of consecutive seasons with a 1,000-yard back to 10.

