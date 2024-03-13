The University of Louisville has fired head men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne. Payne, who compiled a win-loss record of 12-52 in two seasons as the head man of his alma mater and former team, has been let go almost immediately after the Cards’ first round ACC Tournament loss to NC State. With the loss, UofL fell to 8-24 on the season, which was just a 4-win improvement from Payne’s first season with the program, and his inaugural season as a head coach.

When asked about his future following the loss to NC State Tuesday evening, Payne told reporters he had no inclination on his future as of then, and emphasized the process of 3-4 years that he had planned out for the program to get back to where it needed to be.

Reports started making the waves Tuesday night of Payne’s eventual firing by the UofL athletic department, which had lined up with what several sources had relayed in days preceding the start of the ACC Tournament.

In speaking to media after the loss and official end to the season, players Mike James, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Skyy Clark, and Curtis Williams indicated that they were unsure on their decisions of the future, but that they were open to remaining with the UofL men’s basketball program.

The Cardinals’ athletic department now begins the search for Payne’s replacement, which has included many candidates from a variety of high level programs and leagues across the country.

