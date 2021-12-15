Louisville flips 4-star slot receiver Devaughn Mortimer

Scott Satterfield has exacted revenge on Mike Norvell by stealing the signature of four-star 2022 receiver DeVaughn Mortimer on National Signing Day.

Florida State has been bleeding all day after their offensive coordinator took the same position at Oregon and announced it to the media before the fax machines were turned on this morning. Then the 'Noles lost the number one player in the country to FCS level Jackson State and their head coach, famous Seminole alum Deion Sanders. I'm sure Scott Satterfield had no problem kicking Norvell when he was down by stealing Mortimer from him after Norvell flipped long-time quarterback commit Chubba Purdy back in 2019.

Mortimer is Scott Satterfield's highest-rated signee ever. In the last Rivals250 rankings update, Mortimer shot up to 227 in the nation after previously being unranked. The reason for the bump can be explained by CaneSport's Matthew Suero who watched Dillard's 23-13 defeat to National Power St. Thomas Aquinas:

"Mortimer is certainly on the smaller side, but actually does have the ability to highpoint the ball and come down with the catch, which he did on two separate occasions Friday. It was impressive because he was at a serious size disadvantage to the St. Thomas DBs. While that is certainly a part of his game, I was not expecting to see that. What I was expecting to see was even more impressive. The FSU commit is electric with the ball in his hands. Mortimer caught a 10-15 yard in route and was able to elude the entire Aquinas defense en route to a 90+ yard touchdown catch. It was easily the play of the evening."

Here's a video of the 90 yard touchdown Suero mentioned: