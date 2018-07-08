The University of Louisville needs a new softball coach and the ACC Coach of the Year may be headed to town.

A source in Pittsburgh told CardinalSports.com Pitt coach Holly Aprile had resigned at Pittsburgh so that she could take the open post at Louisville.

Aprile has been Pitt's coach since 2009 and has built a winner in a non-traditional location. Last season Pitt was 31-17-1 and Aprile was named ACC Coach of the Year. Picked to finish ninth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, Aprile led the Panthers to the Coastal Division Championship.

She coached Pitt to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2015. Former Kentucky star Griffin Joiner is an assistant coach with Aprile at Pitt.

Louisville's Sandy Pearsall retired this summer after leading Louisville for 19 years. Pearsall founded Louisville Softball and led it from infancy to a perennial winner. She led the Cardinals to six conference championships, 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and four Regional finals. Under Pearsall's guidance, Louisville won 718 games. The Cardinals were 33-20 last season.