Louisville football and head coach Scott Satterfield have hired Derek Nicholson to replace Dale Jones as the team's inside linebackers coach the school announced Tuesday afternoon. Nicholson joins the Cardinals after spending four years at Southern Miss. At Southern Miss he coached the defensive line for two years before coaching the inside linebackers and serving as the co-defensive coordinator. He also served as a graduate assistant at Louisville under Bobby Petrino and then defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

“Derek has an infectious personality that will blend well within our staff,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. He will bring great energy to our program and is an excellent recruiter. He has shown that he’s a great teacher of defensive football and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.” — Scott Satterfield

Nicholson has a great deal of experience with major college football and the ACC. In addition to his year on the Louisville staff as a graduate assistant, Nicholson was four-year player for Florida State. He started at inside linebacker for his final two years in Tallahassee, leading the team in tackles for both. After his college career ended, Nicholson spent two years in the NFL before beginning his coaching career.