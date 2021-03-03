CardinalSports - Louisville Football Adds McCaffrey to the Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky.- University of Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield announced the addition of quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who transferred from Nebraska after two seasons.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller played in 11 games for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 608 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 530 yards and three scores.

“I’m excited about him joining our program and competing at the quarterback position.” Satterfield said.

As a redshirt freshman last year, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Cornhuskers, making two starts. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

In his season debut at Ohio State last season, McCaffrey completed 4-of-5 passes for 55 yards, rushed for 80 yards on only nine carries and also had a five-yard reception in a loss to the nationally ranked Buckeyes. He had a career-long 47-yard run on Nebraska's opening touchdown drive.

In a 21-13 loss at Northwestern, McCaffrey completed 12-of-16 passes for 93 yards, and rushed for 49 yards on eight carries.A native of Highlands Ranch, Colo., McCaffrey made his first career start against Penn State, leading the Huskers to a 30-23 victory over the Nittany Lions. He became the first Husker quarterback to win his first career start since 2013 after completing 13-of-21 passes for 152 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass. He also led Nebraska with 67 rushing yards with a one-yard score for the first touchdown of the game.

Against Illinois, McCaffrey accounted for a career-high 256 yards of total offense. He completed 13-of-26 passes for 134 yards while rushing 26 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career highs. McCaffrey's 26 carries were the third-most ever by a Husker quarterback.

As a freshman in 2019, McCaffrey redshirted in his first season after appearing in four games. He completed 9-of-12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 166 yards on 24 carries.

Scholastically, McCaffrey was an ESPN 300 prospect in the Class of 2019 and ranked as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He led his team to a Colorado state championship in 2018.

Coached by his father, Ed, at Valor Christian, McCaffrey guided his team to a 14-0 record and a Class 5A state championship in 2018. That season, McCaffrey threw for 2,202 yards as a, with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions.