LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2023 University of Louisville football season kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 with the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech -- the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

The Cardinals are playing in the kickoff game for the third time in the last nine seasons, appearing in 2015 and 2021, and are looking for their first victory after falling to Auburn and Mississippi in their previous meetings.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets are meeting for the third time in school history and the first encounter since Georgia Tech won 46-27 in 2020.

First-year head coach Jeff Brohm will coach his first game in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium when the Cardinals host Murray State on Thursday Sept. 7. Louisville owns a 14-6 series advantage over the Racers and are meeting for the first time since 2017.

The Cardinals will play its second neutral site game in first three weeks of the season with a short trip to Lucas Oil Field, in Indianapolis, Ind. Louisville faces Indiana for the first time since 1986, with the Hoosiers having won both encounters versus the Cardinals.

Louisville looks to snap a two-game losing streak to Boston College when the Cardinals play their first ACC home game of the year on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Cardinals will their play third weekday game of the season when they travel to face NC State on Oct. 29. Notre Dame visits L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Oct. 7 for only the second time in school history. Notre Dame owns a 2-1 overall series advantage after a 12-7 win in 2020.

The Pitt Panthers host the Cardinals on Saturday, Oct. 14 and have won the last two encounters at Acrisure Stadium.

Coming off its first open week of the season on Oct. 21, the Cardinals will close the 2023 season with four of their last five games at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, including three-straight home games.

Louisville hosts Duke for the first time since 2016 on Oct. 28 before Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 4. Louisville closes out the homestand with a Thursday night game against Virginia on Nov. 9.

Louisville closes out its ACC schedule versus Miami on Saturday, Nov. 18 before coming home to host intra-state rival Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 25 for Senior Day.

Looking to make their first appearance in program history, the ACC Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The ACC announced a new football scheduling model last June, based on a 3-5-5 structure whereby each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.





Louisville’s annual opponents for the next four seasons will be Miami, Georgia Tech and Virginia.

2023 LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE



Friday Sept. 1 – vs. Georgia Tech* (Atlanta, Ga.)



Thursday Sept. 7 – MURRAY STATE



Saturday Sept. 16 – vs. Indiana (Indianapolis, Ind.)



Saturday Sept. 23 – BOSTON COLLEGE*



Friday Sept. 29 – at NC State*



Saturday Oct. 7 – NOTRE DAME



Saturday Oct. 14 – at Pitt*



Saturday Oct. 21 – OPEN



Saturday Oct. 28 – DUKE*



Saturday Nov. 4 – VIRGINIA TECH*



Thursday Nov. 9 – VIRGINIA*



Saturday Nov. 18 – at Miami*



Saturday Nov. 25 – KENTUCKY



Saturday Dec. 2 – ACC Football Championship Game (Charlotte, N.C.)







