LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville football program announced changes of several previously games in future seasons, including the additions of two home contests at L&N Stadium.

Louisville will make the following changes to previously scheduled contests versus non-conference opponents:

• Richmond– The game scheduled with the Spiders in Louisville on Sept. 4, 2027, will move to Sept. 11, 2027.



• USF – The return trip with the Bulls in Tampa on Aug. 31, 2024 will back up to Sept. 4, 2027.



• VMI– The contest scheduled with the Keydets in Louisville on Sept. 14, 2024, will move back to Sept. 8, 2029



• Notre Dame– The game scheduled with the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, 2026, will move up to Sept. 28, 2024.

The Cardinals added two games in future seasons versus Austin Peay on Aug. 31, 2024, and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 7, 2030.