Louisville football opened its first fall camp under new head coach Scott Satterfield on Sunday afternoon. It was the first look many of us have been able to get at many of the new players who are either transfers or true freshmen. Much like the previous staff did with the early practices, the squads were split into two.

Today's practice that was made public for a limited time was mostly limited to true freshmen, transfers, and players who unfortunately have been (and might still be) buried on the depth chart. It's not always a guarantee that being in the early inexperienced practice means you're going to be a bench player or redshirt. That being the case, I didn't see a single player out on the field at the early practice that I think would be a starter by the time the Cardinals kickoff against Notre Dame.

For that reason, I was somewhat surprised to see which veterans were out there. It shows the depth at wide receiver that Emonee Spence, Josh Johnson, and Devante Peete were out there. Peete has played extensively as both a receiver and has been a special teams captain. Is he that far down on the depth chart at receiver? This is worth asking because I did not see graduate transfer Thomas Jackson out there even though some of the other graduate transfers were out there. Has Jackson already made that kind of impression?

As I mentioned in one of my previous 3-2-1 articles, Dae Williams was with in the early practice despite telling me personally he feels he's in the best shape he's been in since he arrived at Louisville. And he looks it. But, he was with the youngsters and walk-ons at practice. Not at practice? True freshmen Jalen Mitchell and Aidan Robbins. Given that Satterfield already mentioned his faith in Hassan Hall and Javian Hawkins, I can't help but wonder how far behind the others back Dae is.

