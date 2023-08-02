The Cardinals are looking to get into the swing of things, as they opened practice for the second straight day. Although they're essentially going through the motions, the practice is intense and each player moved with urgency, which is great to see, because you play how you practice. Coach Ron English and Coach Steve Ellis were excellent when it came to player adjustments and they also did a nice job of setting the tone for the defense, getting them fired up to get stops in 11-on-11s. Any time a defensive player made a good play, the coaches would be ecstatic and that creates motivation for them to do it again, so it'll become second nature by the time the season begins. As for the defense, they looked fast and physical, not letting the offense get any easy yardage. With an improved defense, Louisville has the potential to be an elite team in the ACC.

Jack Plummer looked like he's played football for four seasons, making quick, sharp, and accurate throws from all over the field. Plummer oozes confidence and experience as he steps up in the pocket, and he also showed his ability to escape defensive linemen when the pocket collaspes. The offense will look much differently than it has in previous years, because he's not a natural dual-threat quaterback like Lamar Jackon or Malik Cunningham, but he's extremely accurate and decisive, which is critical leading a Jeff Brohm led offense. His targets looked the part as well, most notably the new guys in town, Jamari Thrash and Kevin Coleman. Thrash has all the tools to be an all-ACC receiver on the outside this upcoming season, crisp route running and hands that can adapt to different throws from different places. He had a lot of success in 1-on-1s and he also made multiple plays in 11-on-11s. Thrash is looking to follow up his elite season last year and he has the right pieces around him to do so. Coleman, on the other hand, will likely do most of his damage in the slot, due to his height and god-gifted speed. Teams are gonna have a hard time guarding him with one player this season, because he uses his elite quickness to get open, sometimes just running right around defenders. Today, he showed his elusiveness with the ball and he has the potential to be one of the best receivers in the conference alongside his teammate.