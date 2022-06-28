Louisville Football: Offensive Breakout Candidates

We're 67 days away from Louisville kicking off its 2022 college football season and when you're talking about 85-man rosters there is never a shortage of angles to break down. Louisville fans know all about the biggest names on the offense. Quarterback Malik Cunningham, incoming transfers Tyler Hudson & Tiyon Evans, running backs Jalen Mitchell & Trevion Cooley, wide receivers Braden Smith & Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, tight end Marshon Ford and offensive linemen Caleb Chandler, Adonis Boone, Renato Brown, Bryan Hudson and Trevor Reid, just to name a few. But there are plenty of opportunities across different position groups for players to have breakout seasons and elevate themselves into prominent roles within the offense. Here are some of our offensive breakout candidates:



RB Jawhar Jordan

Jawhar Jordan, a transfer from Syracuse, is entering his second year with the Cardinals and showed his ability last year even though he didn't have much opportunity to play.

When he did get carries, his combination of power and speed was apparent. Jordan only carried the ball in three games, but he made the most of his touches. In total, Jordan carried 14 times for 94 yards, averaging nearly seven yards per rush. Jordan also provided a spark on special teams, returning a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the bowl game. While Louisville has plenty of depth in the backfield with Evans, Mitchell, and Cooley, Jordan should get a crack at the very least.



TE Dez Melton

Louisville has a clear number one tight end in Marshon Ford. Isaac Martin and Francis Sherman are both guys who have seen playing time, primarily as run blockers. However, if there's a player in that room who has the versatility to make plays alongside Marshon Ford, it's Dez Melton. Melton played in 11 games last year, and only caught three passes. But, when he did catch the ball, he made things happen. Melton, at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, averaged over 25 yards per reception, and grabbed a huge over-the-shoulder catch against Wake Forest. We have seen Melton's ability to make catches down the field in a limited setting and wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the depth chart this season.

OL Luke Kandra