Louisville Football Position Series: Linebackers
We are quickly approaching the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for the season by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In the latest preview, we take a look at the linebackers.
Reasons to be Optimistic
The starting trio at linebacker could be special. At the inside spots, Monty Montgomery and Momo Sanogo are as solid as they come. All indications are that Montgomery is already back to his old ways following a season-ending knee injury. Beside Montgomery is Momo Sanogo, the Ole Miss transfer. Sources tell CardinalSports.com that Sanogo is the clear-cut leader of the defense, and the defense goes as Sanogo goes. Sanogo has been described as a down-hill, run-stopping linebacker. That should pair well with Montgomery who is extremely versatile and can rush the passer.
On the outside, Louisville returns one of the best defensive players in the ACC in Yasir Abdullah.
Among the accolades from a year ago:
- Second Team All-ACC
- Team leader in sacks with 10 (most since 2015)
- Finished the season with 17.5 tackles for loss (seventh most in a season)
- Tied for 19th nationally in sacks and 12th in tackles for loss
CardinalSports.com sources indicated that Abdullah essentially couldn't be blocked during fall camp, and will demand a double team.
At the 'CARD' spot, which for the sake of this series we will lump with the linebackers, it's looking like a three-way battle between Nicario Harper, Ben Perry, and Marvin Dallas.
The kicker in the competition at CARD is that Harper can play safety as well.
When it comes to the defense, and the linebackers in particular, the consensus is that Louisville finally has the dudes to get after teams.
Reasons to be Pessimistic
As we saw last year, there are players on this team that Louisville simply can't afford to lose. Montgomery's injury did allow guys like Dorian Jones, KJ Cloyd and Jaylin Alderman to see valuable game reps, but the drop off was too much to overcome.
While I don't have any insight into who will be the No. 2s at the inside linebacker spots, you would assume that Dorian Jones benefited from the number of snaps he got after Montgomery went down, and Jone started to show signs of improvement as the season went on.
Behind Abdullah, Kam Wilson and Popeye Williams are competing, and sources tell CardinalSports.com that Wilson has taken the lead as the primary backup to Abdullah.
The linebackers for Louisville finally look the part. Montgomery, Sanogo, and Abdullah are all dudes. They just are.
If guys like Kam Wilson and Popeye Williams can come along just enough to come in on third and long to give Louisville an additional pass rusher, this group will be even better than advertised.
I'm very high on Louisville's linebackers, and will feel even better if the backups can continue to develop.