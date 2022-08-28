If you missed any of our previous position previews, click the links below:

We are quickly approaching the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for the season by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In the latest preview, we take a look at the linebackers.

The starting trio at linebacker could be special. At the inside spots, Monty Montgomery and Momo Sanogo are as solid as they come. All indications are that Montgomery is already back to his old ways following a season-ending knee injury. Beside Montgomery is Momo Sanogo, the Ole Miss transfer. Sources tell CardinalSports.com that Sanogo is the clear-cut leader of the defense, and the defense goes as Sanogo goes. Sanogo has been described as a down-hill, run-stopping linebacker. That should pair well with Montgomery who is extremely versatile and can rush the passer.

On the outside, Louisville returns one of the best defensive players in the ACC in Yasir Abdullah.



Among the accolades from a year ago:



- Second Team All-ACC

- Team leader in sacks with 10 (most since 2015)

- Finished the season with 17.5 tackles for loss (seventh most in a season)

- Tied for 19th nationally in sacks and 12th in tackles for loss

CardinalSports.com sources indicated that Abdullah essentially couldn't be blocked during fall camp, and will demand a double team.

At the 'CARD' spot, which for the sake of this series we will lump with the linebackers, it's looking like a three-way battle between Nicario Harper, Ben Perry, and Marvin Dallas.

The kicker in the competition at CARD is that Harper can play safety as well.



When it comes to the defense, and the linebackers in particular, the consensus is that Louisville finally has the dudes to get after teams.

