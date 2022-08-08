Louisville Football Position Series: Offensive Line

We are now only 26 days from Louisville kicking off the 2022 football season. We continue to get fans set for the season by breaking down the roster one position at a time. In today's preview, we take a look at the offensive line.

All five projected starters up front for Louisville played over 450 snaps a year ago. Caleb Chandler, Trevor Reid, and Bryan Hudson played in all 13 games. Renato Brown and Adonis Boone played in 12 games each, respectfully. Bringing back that much experience across the offensive line, a group that was a stabilizing force in 2021 is huge, and the outlook for this group entering the year is extremely positive.



Caleb Chandler was First Team All-ACC in 2021 and returns to college football in 2022 as one of the best offensive guards in the country. According to Pro Football Focus's analytics, Chandler had the highest grade of any guard in the ACC at 87.7.



Bryan Hudson figures to slide in at center, taking over for Cole Bentley. Hudson played multiple positions last year, but all indications are that the transition to being the full-time starting center are going as well as you could hope.

Trevor Reid moved over to left tackle and protected Malik Cunningham's blindside extremely well in 2021.

Adonis Boone was put inside at guard last year and was solid playing a position that fits his frame much better than at tackle.

Renato Brown has started 21 out of 24 games dating back to the 2020 season, and with another productive year, Brown could start to pop up on NFL mock drafts.

In addition to the five players highlighted above, Michael Gonzalez is a guy who played his way into the rotation last year. Gonzalez played 446 snaps as a true freshman, and is a guy who can play either tackle spot.

The player on the offensive line who is ready to break out is Luke Kandra. Kandra only played 39 snaps in 2021, but he graded out at a 92.6 (PFF), the best on the Louisville offense.