Louisville Football Recruiting: 2021 Running Back Hot Board
Louisville didn't take a running back in the 2020 class. They return their two leading rushers, Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall this season and they currently have red shirt freshman Jalen Mitchell ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news