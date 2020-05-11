News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 15:51:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville Football Recruiting Big Board: 2021 Offensive Skill Players

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsDave

Louisville's offense was explosive last year. They used a zone-blocking scheme to open up the ground game and Javian Hawkins become the first running back to gain 1,000 yards since Bilal Powell in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}