News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 07:52:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisville football recruiting well in less-than-ideal circumstances

Chris Person • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsChris

On Monday, Louisville football landed a commitment from a highly sought after running back from the state of North Carolina, Trevion Cooley, and now the Cards are sitting at #30 overall in the Riva...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}