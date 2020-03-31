We are living in one of the strangest time periods that will go down in recent history. A world war against a common and invisible enemy with legitimate wartime measures being taken by governments, corporations, and civilians around the word. Unfortunately, even though it is the safe and smart thing to do, virtually every live sport on the face of the earth has been cancelled. Odds are if you’re reading this then that means this strange period is somehow even stranger. It has been difficult to watch some of our most favorite sporting events get cancelled. March Madness didn’t happen, Opening Day didn’t happen, the Masters won’t happen, the Monaco Grand Prix won’t happen (who cares? I CARE!), Louisville baseball won’t go to the CWS this year, and the list of wonderful sporting events that have or will be cancelled goes on. But what if we could somehow transport this timeline and place it somewhere in the past where it could have prevented a game we wish that never had happened from happening? Here are the 5 Louisville Football Games I wish COVID-19 would have cancelled instead: Honorable Mentions: 1985 EKU, 2001 Illinois, 2005 USF, 2007 Kentucky, 2011 FIU, 2018 Clemson, 2018 Kentucky, 2019 Kentucky

#5: Georgia Tech 66 – Louisville 31 (2018) You could make this entire list full of just games from 2018, but since we were numb for the entire second half of the season I thought I’d include the one we could still feel at the time. What a stupid, stupid game. All offseason people had talked about how Brain VanGorder was a smart addition since he had faced triple option offenses plenty of times while at Notre Dame. Little did we know that Paul Johnson had a vendetta against BVG and would exact revenge on the evening of October 5th, 2018. Seeing the triple option work is one of the most beautiful spectacles in all of football. Except when its at the hands of your favorite team who is about to embark on one of the worst collapses ever seen in college football. Seeing a triple option offense score 66 points on my alma mater will forever be on of the most mesmerizing and horrifying things I’ve ever seen.

His wrist was down.

#4: Kentucky 41 – #11 Louisville 38 (2016) Losing to Kentucky in football is never okay. Losing to Kentucky in football with the Heisman Trophy Winner on your team is inexcusable. The loss the week before was beyond sobering (more on that later), but this is a loss that should have never happened. Call it a fluke or whatever you want, but this game was embarrassing through and through and a subpar Kentucky team beat a Louisville team that was far superior on their home field ouch. This also is believed to be the game that eventually led Petrino to drive Todd Grantham out of Louisville. We thought Third-And-Grantham was bad, but we had no idea how bad things were about to get with Peter Sirmon and BVG. Meanwhile, Todd Grantham is the DC at Florida. Seems to be doing okay for himself, even though he lost to Kentucky again in 2018.

#3: UCF 38 – #8 Louisville 35 (2013) Isn’t cool how all of the terrible games so far were at home for all of us to see? This one is no different as the reigning Sugar Bowl Champs had their perfect season and BCS dreams spoiled at the hands of freaking Blake Bortles and a real person named Storm Johnson. Being up 4 points with 2 minutes left and jumping offsides to keep the UCF drive alive ended up being a backbreaker as Bortles and Co. were able to drive down the field for the game winning touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds on the clock. This was easily one of Louisville’s best teams of all times, but due to their lackluster AAC schedule and the UCF upset, we’ll never know what they were truly capable of.

#2: Houston 36 – #5 Louisville 10 (2016) Yeah, still not ready to talk about this one.