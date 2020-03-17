Shortly after taking his second visit to Louisville in the past three months, Aaron Gunn announced his pledge to the Cards' today. The three-star from New Castle, Pennsylvania visited both Cincinnati and Louisville in early March and Michigan State extended an offer on the third. However, Gunn decided that he had seen enough from Louisville to choose them over the Bearcats and the new contenders, Michigan State.

"They're building something special down there in Louisville," said Gunn. "I love the staff, the players, and the culture and I felt like there was no need to wait."

Two days after his visit to Lousiville, on March 7th, Gunn told me he planned to wait until the Summer to announce his commitment and that Louisville wasn't putting any pressure on him to commit.

"I knew this was the decision I wanted to make, my family is all in, so I felt that I had nothing else to wait on," explained Gunn, adding, "I’m excited to be a future Cardinal!"





Gunn is the first prospect to give his verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 class. Gunn can play either guard or center and that versatility makes his addition more valuable.