A trend both for Louisville football specifically and college football as a whole has produced a new and different future home and home series for Louisville football. Brett McMurphy of Stadium announced the details via Twitter earlier today:

Grappling with dwindling attendance, athletic directors nationwide have determined that the best thing they can do is schedule more compelling home games for fans. The trend seems to have been accelerated by the recent series between Notre Dame and Georgia that produced two of the better college football environments and games in recent memory. Seeing that, athletic directors have scrambled to schedule more home and home series' with other Power 5 conference opponents.

Recently, Florida, one of the longest holdouts for road non-conference games of any kind, branched out and announced multiple power 5 home and home series including Texas and Colorado. Alabama just announced a future home and home series with Florida State among several other recent additions. As it has ascended to the top of the college football world, Clemson has played home and home series' with Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia.