Louisville Football To Hold Spring Game on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Football returns to Cardinal Stadium Sunday, April 3, when the University of Louisville hosts its Spring Game at 4 p.m. The event, which will resemble a more traditional practice than a typical game, is free to the public. The scrimmage will be televised on the ACC Network with Wes Durham, Rocky Boiman and Lericia Harris.





The Cardinals will conduct a traditional practice for approximately the first 40 minutes until head coach Scott Satterfield puts his team through a controlled scrimmage situation, which will feature several drives that will last a minimum of eight plays.

UofL fans will get their first look at the 2022 Cardinals, which features exciting new staff members, newcomers and transfers to join a team that returns 16 starters from last year's squad that appeared in the First Responder Bowl.





The Cardinals return one of the most exciting offensive players in the nation in quarterback Malik Cunningham. The four-year starter rushed for 1,034 yards and threw for a career best 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns. The defense will once again be anchored by second team all-conference linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who recorded 10 sacks a year ago and 17 tackles for loss.





Parking lots will open at noon and fans can enter the stadium beginning at 3 p.m., with seating only on the East side of the stadium.





Fans can enter Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium and the first 5,000 fans will receive a free 2022 Football Schedule Poster.





Former UofL great and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch will entertain the crowd with interviews from coaches and selected players during the game.