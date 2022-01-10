 CardinalSports - Louisville Football: Two more players enter transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 18:49:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Louisville Football: Two more players enter transfer portal

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
@TySpalding

A promising, young defensive back, and a local running back are leaving the Louisville football program.

Monday afternoon, 2021 signee Kani Walker entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback played in four games in his true freshman season, and was held out of the bowl game to maintain his redshirt.

Walker released the following statement confirming his departure:

With Walker and Greedy Vance both moving on, Louisville is extremely thin in the secondary.

Walker wasn't the only player to announce their intentions of leaving the program on Monday.

Louisville native Aidan Robbins is also on his way out:

The DuPont Manual product never carved out a role in Scott Satterfield's system, and has three years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

