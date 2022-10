How about this Louisville defense? A defense that forced eight turnovers in total, including six, yes, six in the third quarter alone.

What a day it was at Cardinal Stadium as Louisville ended a seven-game losing streak against top-10 teams, beating No. 10 Wake Forest. This was the first top-10 win since 2016 when Louisville downed No. 2 Florida State.

This was pure domination. Pure destruction from a unit that has taken its fair share of criticism over the last three and a half years. Kei'Trel Clark and Quincy Riley housed interceptions off of Sam Hartman.

The offense took the momentum and ran with it as Tiyon Evans returned to the lineup and sprinted 52 yards for six.

What a performance from Scott Satterfield's team, and with the win, the Cards have strung together three, consecutive wins.

There was most definitely a party following the 48-21 beat-down.

WATCH: