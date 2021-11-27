Louisville gets blown out in Governor's Cup

For the third year in a row, Louisville has been handled by their in-state rival.

And this one may be the worst of the three.

Louisville looked unprepared and uninterested in all three phases of the game. The offense, defense, and special teams were all out of sync and were all outplayed by a superior Kentucky team.

Louisville's only inspiring moment of the game was responding with a touchdown drive to tie the game 7-7.

After that, Kentucky's coaches and players were head and shoulders better.

Kentucky romped for 362 yards on the ground, and didn't punt until the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter.

This was an all-time low moment for the Louisville football program, and something has to change.

