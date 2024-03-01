There’s no other way to put it, but this staff as of today isn’t equipped to bring the Cardinals back to the top where they once were and the results of both seasons support that claim. The hole that Kenny Payne was in when he was first hired is only getting deeper and wider each and every game they play. Going backwards isn’t the best option when you’re supposed to be going forwards.

If the right things were in place for Louisville as the season progressed, there would be some type of improvement or difference between them now and from the beginning of the season. That’s not at all the case and one could argue that they almost look worse as the end of the year approaches. This season was supposed to be the year that Kenny Payne and his staff had enough wins to rally the fan base and give this city something to celebrate, but it’s been the complete opposite and a lot of people that were in support of his tenure are starting to retract their original claims.

After a solid outing at home against Georgia Tech, this makes it four straight double digit losses for Louisville. Winning on the road at Pitt and Duke were definitely going to be tall tasks for this Cardinal team, but the blowout losses to Boston College and a bad Notre Dame team showed you just how far off this team is from being able to compete.

The Cardinals got off to their typical start in the first half with careless turnovers and bad defensive lapses, which allowed Duke to take a ten point lead fairly easily after they started to make some shots behind the three-point line. Ty-Laur Johnson has to be in a Louisville uniform next season, because he’s going to be a tough guy to handle with more experience as a point guard. His play making ability oozes off the screen and he’s only going to get more comfortable down the line. He’s the most impressive player on the team in terms of where he’s at in his career and he’s only getting started. That being said, it’s hard to find anything else in this game that Louisville can hang their hat on seriously, because everything else just looks so poor.

Sometimes the offense flows well and other times the offense looks terrible as a unit. It’s a lot of iso-ball instead of set plays and ball movement that gets them easy shots. This team just doesn’t have nearly enough guys who can consistently put the ball through the hoop and that’s hard to do when you only have one true facilitator in Johnson for an entire season. Tre White has shown he can be effective in half court offense with his big frame and solid mid-range jump shot. However, that has to translate to the other side of the ball as well, and that’s where Louisville finds themselves in even more trouble than before.

It’s been a long time since a Louisville team has defended as bad as this team does and I’d argue that last season they had better defense, even with a worse record. It’s that bad and it doesn’t make any sense how they’ve gone this entire season without addressing it and improving it as time goes on. It’s ridiculous how many wide open and uncontested baskets that opponents get against this Louisville team and I haven’t seen the coaching staff of any of the players do anything about it, and it starts with their effort, which a lot of them lack tremendously.

Louisville plays this same old tune every single game with a few minutes of decent play and you look and say “Man, why doesn’t this team play like this a lot more often?” and my answer to that question is this coaching staff isn’t capable of getting these players to buy in on a consistent basis, which I’ve been saying for the entire season and reiterating it has done nothing. This coaching staff has accepted that this is the consistent product that we’re going to allow these kids to put out for an entire season and we’re not going to do anything about it. Once Duke put their foot on the gas, Louisville was down 20+ just like that and their effort dwindles as the leads against them continue to increase.

It’s gotten to the point where Duke allows their 5’8 walk-on Spencer Hubbard to come in and try to score a basket against this subpar defense and you guessed it. Hubbard came in and dribbled right into a wide open three-pointer to erupt Cameron Indoor Stadium and put a bow on the game. Louisville has not only become the laughing stock of the ACC, but the laughing stock in the entire country and if we get another year of this regime, it’ll almost certainly be the same thing.

Louisville’s next chance at victory will be against Syracuse at home tomorrow at 8 P.M. (ET).