The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder had 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries and one forced fumble for the Crimson this past fall. He was a finalist for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award for defensive player of the year in FCS. He earned first-team All-Ivy League.

The Portsmouth, N.H., native didn’t get to play in 2020 due to COVID canceling the Ivy League. He was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 for top freshman in the country after having 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Griffith had 46 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.

Griffith was No. 8 on The Athletic’s The Freaks List by Bruce Feldman. He reportedly runs 4.95 seconds in the 40-yard bench and can bench press 225 pounds 45 times.

Griffith was talented in both football and wrestling at Portsmouth High.