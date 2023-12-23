Kenny Payne and the entire city of Louisville knows the importance of this game, as both teams can’t even stand the sight of each other. One of the greatest rivalries in the history of college basketball added another chapter to its book and it was no surprise that Kentucky walked right into the Yum! Center and had their way with Louisville. The results of this once great program in the last two seasons are just simply unacceptable at the University of Louisville and it’ll continue if some major changes aren’t made soon.

Louisville is coming off one of their best performances of the season against Pepperdine heading into this game. It’s been a struggle for this team to find some consistency to build on, but they put together a complete game against the Waves. The Cardinals knew this game was going to be a tough one, but rivalries as big as this make the outcome nearly unpredictable. If Louisville got up for this game, they knew it was winnable with everything on the line.

Starting this game off hot, Louisville came out the gates with an edge that Kentucky felt immediately. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield brought the energy from the jump, as he had a couple of buckets in the paint to get his team on the board. Huntley-Hatfield was one of the few bright spots for Louisville in this game and it was evident that he was going to do everything in his power to help his team win. His impact on the game was keeping the Cardinals in the game with Kentucky, but Coach Cal made an adjustment on defense that sent two defenders at him once he got the ball in the post.

Kentucky started off pretty flat, struggling to find their rhythm on offense until Rob Dillingham was fouled on a three-point attempt.

After Kentucky tightened up their defense and get a couple of baskets to fall, Louisville had no answer for anything they threw at them. It’s been more of the same for Kenny Payne, who’s still having trouble running a good and consistent scheme on either side of the ball. Once an opponents coach makes a change to counteract the success of Louisville, everything starts to spiral out of control for this team. As the first few minutes went by, the Cardinals were up 13-12 with plenty of hope alive, but once Kentucky took the lead, it was a wrap. This game started off extremely competitive between both teams, yet the first half ended and Louisville found themselves down 20 points at home to the last team they’d want to be up by that much.

A combination of bad offensive sets and decisions was the main factor behind Louisville’s deficit and they don’t have the coaching staff to get them out of those type of holes. The mistakes started to pile up for this team, as they had numerous unforced turnovers and several missed assignments on defense that Kentucky made them pay for almost every single time. Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves attempted ten shots in the first half, hitting nine of them, as well as four for four from the three-point line like the famous Wendy’s meal.

Louisville attempted to go on some runs to cut the deficit, but to no avail. They were simply outmatched and out-coached in all facets of the game. The second half was almost identical to the first, except Louisville out-scored Kentucky by one point, but no adjustments were made from Kenny Payne and his coaching staff, which has been the same story in nearly every loss this season. The Cardinals shot poorly at home once again, hitting only 42% of their shots and 24% from the three-point line, while Kentucky shot 52% from the field and 48% from three. It’s not hard to tell that you’re not gonna win very many games with those shooting numbers, especially while giving up the most points in the history of the Yum! Center at 95.

Fans of Louisville immediately voiced their opinions about the state of the program, so much that Louisville’s Athletic Director Josh Heird had to make a public statement that Kenny Payne will remain the coach of Louisville going into the new year, which the fan base has mixed emotions about. It’s hard to tell what Heird’s plan is for this program, but he’ll have to figure it out fast if they want to make some type of revenue off the most profitable basketball program in the country.

Louisville will be back in action on the road against 22nd ranked Virginia in Charlottesville on January 3rd at 7:00 P.M. (ET).