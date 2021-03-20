CardinalSports - Louisville grants Eric van der Heijden full release of LOI

Louisville grants Eric van der Heijden full release of LOI
Louisville signee Eric van der Heijden is the second 2021 signee to go in a different direction on Saturday.
Louisville coach Chris Mack released a statement, confirming the reports from CardinalSports early Saturday morning:
"We have granted both their full release and wish them both well. I want them to be happy with their decision and find a place where they can be successful."
Van Der Heijden posted a message from his own Twitter account as well.
Due to circumstances, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. For me all that matters now is that I find a home where I can contribute to the success of their program and develop as a player! #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/HxkU4jUEoj— Eric (@eric_vdh23) March 20, 2021
Louisville now has two more scholarships to use for next season, which will likely be filled through the transfer market.